'Diwali Double Dhamaka': When Twinkle Khanna And BFF Gayatri Oberoi Ended Up In Identical Outfits

We didn't spot author Twinkle Khanna or her husband Akshay Kumar in the two star-studded Diwali parties held over the weekend in Mumbai. However, Twinkle delighted us with a 'Diwali double dhamaka' picture of Monday, in which she features with one of her best friends Gayatri Oberoi. Twinkle and Gayatri can be seen twinning in similar white Indian outfits from the studios of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. "When two is company and three would be one too many," she captioned her post, adding the hashtags 'Happy Girls,' 'Accidentally Twinning' and 'Diwali Double Dhamaka.' Twinkle's post has been liked by celebs like Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rhea Kapoor and others. It appears that they have been pictured at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party, held last week.

Here's Twinkle Khanna's 'Diwali double dhamaka' post.

Happy Diwali, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar, 51, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, have been married since 2001. They have two children - son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On Sunday, Twinkle shared a hilarious post, featuring Aarav, who studies in England. In the picture, Aarav stands behind in what appears to be a store named 'Twinkle.' "A good Indian mother always finds a way to be omnipresent in her precious beta's life," she wrote.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Akshay Kumar was busy with 2.0 duties. He attended the trailer launch event in Chennai on Saturday with Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, director S Shankar and others. 2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut. The film releases on November 29.

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, recently launched her third book - Pyjamas Are Forgiving.