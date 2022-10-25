Diwali 2022: A Glimpse Of Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Festivities

A still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Diwali was an intimate affair at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's home, this year. The duo, who are expecting their first child, celebrated the day with their family. They even shared glimpses of their festivities on social media. Bipasha Basu has posted a video from their Diwali puja on Instagram. The mom-to-be looks gorgeous in a purple kurti set while Karan Singh Grover complemented her in a black traditional outfit. They are seen performing the aarti in the clip. Along with the video, she wrote, “Happy Diwali” with a folded hands emoji. The video also shows how the couple decorated their home with diyas.

Take a look:

That's not it. The “parents-to-be” also made their fans blush with a loved-up clip of themselves. “Gratitude monkey love, Diwali 2022, parents-to-be,” read the caption alongside a red heart and an amulet icon.

Bipasha Basu also showed us how much fun she had with her family on Diwali on her Instagram Stories. She posted photos with her younger sister Vijayeta and their mom Mamta Basu. Check them out here:

Bipasha Basu dedicated this special Instagram Stories to her husband Karan Singh Grover:

Now, look at how Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wished their fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child. The two announced their pregnancy on Instagram in August. Sharing pictures from the maternity photo shoot, they wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016. She is best known for her roles in films such as Raaz, Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race and Omkara.