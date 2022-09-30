Bipasha Basu Shares Pic With Pregnant Friend: 'Our Tribe Is Growing'

Bipasha Basu with her friend. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Thank you, Bipasha Basu, for sharing such a cute picture on Instagram. Here, the actress is striking a “bump to bump” pose with her dear friend Jannat Khan, who is married to actor Ayaz Khan. The photo is from Bipasha's baby shower. Wondering what is the occasion? Jannat and Ayaz, on Friday, announced that “baby Khan is coming soon”[more on that later]. So, to make the day even more special, Bipasha picked this priceless moment from her baby shower album and wrote, “Bump to Bump. Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz Khan, you guys are such lucky guys. To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon. Our tribe is growing.” For the hashtag, she wrote, “friends like family,” “mama to be” and “baby bumps”.

Ayaz Khan didn't miss this sweet gesture and wrote, “Awwww”. He has added a couple of red heart-eye emojis to the post. Ananya Panday's aunt and fitness expert Deanne Panday said, “Cutest pink mommies.”

Ayaz Khan, as we mentioned earlier, shared the happy news with everyone on Instagram. Along with some pictures featuring himself and Jannat Khan, he wrote, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin. Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.”

Ayaz Khan's friends and colleagues have showered love on the parents-to-be. Actress Kishwers Merchantt said, “UFF, what a good-looking baby that's gonna be.” Actress Neelam Kothari Soni found the pictures “beautiful”. Deanne Panday, too, dropped a special message under this post. “God bless the 3 of you. Your and Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover's baby will be best friends, attending school and birthday parties together, play dates and tuition, so much you both will share more because of the angels coming into the world.”

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.

Are you excited?