Is Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Craving 'Roshogolla'? See Her Post

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child together. The actress is also keeping us updated by sharing snippets from her maternity diaries. Now, Bipasha has shared a set of pictures in an easy-breezy floral dress. The actress is looking stunning as she poses for the lens. Don't miss the pregnancy glow. Well, it doesn't end here. Bipasha's caption needs your attention too. Hint: It comes with a sweet twist. She wrote, “Roshogolla.” Seems like the mom-to-be is craving this classic Bengali sweet dish. The Raaz actress also added the hashtags “Love yourself” and “Mama to be.” Replying to the post, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Cutest cutie.” Actress Dia Mirza declared that Bipasha is “mishtiiiii maa.” To this, Bipasha replied with a hugging face and kiss emojis. Dipannita Sharma mentioned, “Awwwwww”. Ayaz Khan wrote, “Cutie.”

Take a look:

Previously, Bipasha Basu dropped another set of pics in a yellow outfit. What's special about this album is that these pictures were clicked by Karan Singh Grover. She gave credit in the caption and included the hashtags “Love yourself” and “Mama-to-be”.

Bipasha Basu's baby shower was a close-knit affair attended by her family members and relatives. Here's a photo dump from the ceremony:

Bipasha Basu also gave us some glimpses of her Saadh ceremony organised at home. Look at her decked up in a vibrant pink saree teamed with gold jewellery. Karan, on the other hand, opted for ethnic wear. Her caption read, "My sweet babies!" followed by heart emoticons.

Bipasha Basu, earlier this year, announced her pregnancy with a special post on social media. She shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot and added a heart-warming note.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016.