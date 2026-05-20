Disney+ To Livestream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, And Austin City Limits Music Festivals Globally

Three of the biggest music festivals in the United States – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival – will be streamed on both Disney+ and Hulu this summer. On Monday, May 18, Disney+ confirmed the new collaboration with its sister streaming services to bring some of the year's biggest live music moments from Manchester, Chicago and Texas to audiences around the world in real time.

Though the streamers had not announced exact programming details or which artists will be featured in their coverage, this marks the sixth consecutive year that Hulu has offered subscribers exclusive front-row access to the festivals from the comfort of their home. The addition of Disney+ will now expand the livestreams of the Live Nation festivals to a broader international audience.

“Music festivals are among the most electric, can't-miss moments in culture, and now Disney+ and Hulu subscribers around the world can experience the excitement,” said Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company.

She added that the company remains focused on expanding its live-event offerings and delivering major cultural moments to fans as they happen.

“We remain committed to bringing fans the biggest, most iconic moments right as they happen, and are thrilled to bring that vision to life with Live Nation,” she said.

Live Nation executive Kevin Chernett also highlighted the growing global demand for live music experiences.

“Music festivals used to be experiences reserved for the people who could physically be there,” said Chernett, adding, “Now they're becoming global live moments that fans want to experience together in real time, no matter where they are in the world. Expanding this partnership with Disney+ and Hulu allows these festivals to reach music fans at an entirely different scale.”

In addition to livestreaming the performances, Disney+ and Hulu will also bring back the “Live Set,” an on-site content studio at each festival. It will be programmed with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content throughout each weekend.

What We Know About The Festivals So Far?

This year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14 in Manchester, Tennessee. It will reportedly feature performances from Skrillex, Four Tet, Vince Staples, The Strokes, Turnstile, Major Lazer, Wet Leg, Noah Kahan, Kesha and more, reported Billboard.

Lollapalooza will run from July 30 to August 2 in Chicago and include performances from Charli xcx, Lorde, JENNIE, Tate McRae and Olivia Dean, among others.

Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held from October 2 – 4 in Austin, Texas, with headliners including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon and The xx.

