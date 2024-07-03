Disha Patani After New Tattoo Prompts Prabhas Rumours: 'Amused To See So Much Curiosity'

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is making waves on the Internet. Apart from her latest release Kalki 2898 AD, which is breaking records every day, Disha is also drawing attention due to a tattoo on her forearm that reads "PD." After spotting the tattoo, which also indicates her initials (when reversed), fans started speculating that she is dating her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas. Reacting to the rumours, Disha shared a picture flaunting her tattoo on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! Discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine.”

Coming back to Kalki 2898 AD, Disha Patani plays the role of Roxie, who has a romantic connection with Prabhas' character Bhairava. Nag Ashwin's magnum opus also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

While Disha Patani's “PD” tattoo has led to rumours of her dating Prabhas, the actress was earlier speculated to be in a relationship with model-actor Aleksandar Ilic. The rumours intensified when Aleksandar got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm in August last year. After seeing the tattoo, Disha could not keep calm. She shared a video of Aleksandar on her Instagram Stories. In her caption, she wrote, “I am so touched, Alexii. So lucky to have you, my friend. [pink flower] [red heart] #BFF [red heart].” Click here to read all about it.

Disha Patani will be soon seen in Suriya's Kanguva which is set to release on October 10. She will also appear in the upcoming instalment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.