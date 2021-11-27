Disha Patani, In A Throwback State Of Mind, Shares A Beach Pic

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Hello there, Disha Patani! The actress is in Mumbai but her heart is clearly stuck at a beach destination. On Saturday, Disha shared a throwback picture because she was missing the beach (going by the caption in her Instagram posts). In the picture, she can be seen dressed in printed swimwear and she looks every bit stunning. She captioned the post: "Missing," and added a flower emoji along with it. The comments section of her post was filled up with fire and heart emojis from her Instafam.

Disha Patani is a water baby and she loves to share posts from her pool time and beach sessions. See some of her posts here:

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starred Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.