Viral: Have You Met Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo? See Epic Throwback

Disha Patani on Tuesday shared a priceless throwback picture along with her elder sister Khushboo Patani. The actress's elder sister Khushboo is a Lieutenant in the Army. Disha Patani was seen with her sister Khushboo Patani in a childhood picture where the sisters looked absolutely adorable. The Bollywood diva Disha Patani was all smiles as she posed for the picture. Sharing on her Instagram handle, Disha wrote: "Happy b'day dubbu," with a blossom emoticon. 'Dubbu' is presumably Khushboo's nickname since her sister, Disha Patani, refers to her that way on social media.

On her Instagram stories, Disha also shared a series of Instagram stories from Khushboo's late-night birthday party. Khushboo was seen dancing carelessly with her friend in a pink dress as she wore a sultry outfit. Khushboo was also seen with a cake as she celebrated her birthday. Disha Patani wrote, "Happy b'day my crazy sister hehe, I wish I could dance like you," along with the video.

The Bollywood diva Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. On the work front, Disha Patani has announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, which is also starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. It is a sequel to Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story, which was released in 2014 and starred Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is directed by Mohit Suri.