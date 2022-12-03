Disha Patani, Holidaying At A Beach Destination, Shares New Pics

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and went on a holiday to a beach destination. On Saturday afternoon, the actress shared pictures from her time at the undisclosed beach destination. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen chilling on the beach. In another shot, she can be seen making the most of her me time in a pool. She simply captioned the post "Random." Disha Patani has a super busy schedule - she will next be seen in an untitled project with Suriya. She will also star in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

See the post shared by Disha Patani here:

Disha Patani's Instagram is one giant holiday postcard. "Shot by me," Disha captioned this post.

Another post from Disha Patani's travel diaries.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in the thriller Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani, who began her career as a model, is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat.