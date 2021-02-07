Disha Patani Danced To Mere Naseeb Mein Remix. So, How Did She Do?

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy YouTube)

When Disha Patani is not busy shooting or hitting the gym, she likes to post videos on her YouTube channel. After sharing a tutorial on dewy make-up look, the actress shared a video from a dance cover that she made along with Dimple Kotecha and Ankan Sen. In the video, Disha, dressed in bright outfits, can be seen sporting pigtails as she grooves to the remix version of the classic song Mere Naseeb Mein, which featured Hema Malini. Sharing the video, Disha captioned it: "Hi everyone! Here's a dance cover on one of my favourite song of the 80s Mere Naseeb Mein! Had super fun dancing on this with my favourite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha. Choreographed by Ankan Sen. Videographer - Harikesh Kori. Hope you all like it."

Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. Disha Patani later featured in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.

The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid this year.