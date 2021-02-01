How Disha Patani Wished Jackie Shroff On Birthday

Disha Patani shared this photo (courtesy dishapatani )

On Jackie Shroff's birthday, son Tiger Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff made sure that it was extra special by sharing heart-warming wishes. Another person who contributed to the list of birthday greetings was Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. On Ayesha Shroff's birthday post for Jackie, Disha posted a sweet and simple message along with the hug emojis: "Happy birthday, uncle," she wrote. Meanwhile, Ayesha Shroff dedicated this message to husband Jackie Shroff on his 64th birthday: "Happiest birthday to the best father in the world! And the man with the biggest heart in the world!" Jackie Shroff responded to his wife with this comment: "My spine, my power."

Here's how Disha Patani wished Jackie Shroff on Ayesha Shroff's post:

For their part, both Tiger and Krishna shared throwback memories on their Instagram stories, wishing dad Jackie Shroff. "Happy birthday to my hero. Daddy, love you and mamma the most. So lucky to have you," wrote Tiger Shroff while Krishna added: "Happy birthday to the man who people can only think of embodying. Lucky for me, it runs in my blood. Blessed with the absolute."

On Ayesha Shroff's birthday last year, Disha had wished her with this adorable message: "Happy birthday, my beauty."

In terms of work, Disha Patani co-stars Jackie Shroff in upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. Disha will reportedly feature as Jackie Shroff's sister in the movie. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe was rescheduled because of the pandemic and will now open in theatres on Eid this year.