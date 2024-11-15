Disha Patani On Korean Content: "I Feel A Lot Of It Is Taken From Bollywood"

Many of us love to sit in front of the TV and binge-watch Japanese anime and Korean dramas. Actress Disha Patani, who made her Tamil debut with Kanguva, is no different. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that Disha loves watching anime, and her workout playlist includes songs by Kai from the Korean pop band EXO. In a recent interview, Disha talked about her love for anime and shared her thoughts on how she feels Korean projects are influenced by Bollywood.

"I have grown up watching anime as a kid and Dragon Ball Z and all these. I'm fascinated by anime. The storyline they have, I don't know if you can capture that in a film the way they emote, the kind of stories they have, whichever genre you enjoy. The emotional connection is unreal in most of the anime," Disha Patani told PTI.

Talking about Korean projects, Disha Patani added, "Korea is great when it comes to filmmaking, series, and romance. I feel a lot of it is taken from Bollywood when you watch it. I love their music, fashion, culture and everything about it."

During the same conversation, Disha Patani shared that she feels she ends up doing “less work” than she thinks she should. She added. "I really need to love something to do it or until I'm super happy. It's intuitive and if I don't get that feeling I can't do it. I wait for that feeling…It takes a lot of time but I am trying. I'm going to do a lot of work going forward... Working on Kanguva was a beautiful experience."

Disha Patani's latest film, Kanguva, hit the big screens on November 14. The film features Suriya and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Directed by Siva, Kanguva also features Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Kovai Sarala in significant roles.

Up next, Disha Patani will appear in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar.