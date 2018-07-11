Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Seal A Deal For 5 Crores: Reports

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating

Highlights They were reportedly approached to endorse an oil brand Disha and Tiger reportedly asked for 5 crores to be brand ambassadors However, they are reportedly yet to sign the dotted line

If you want to zero in Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff as a combo, here's how much you may have to shell out. The duo were reportedly approached recently to be the brand ambassadors for an oil brand and Rs 5 crores is the remuneration that was quoted by the actors' team, reported mid-day. "The marketing team of a renowned oil brand wanted to position their product as the choice of fitness enthusiasts. Disha and Tiger seemed to be a perfect fit as brand ambassadors since the two are known to be health freaks. Considering they haven't featured in a commercial together, the team felt the ad would have the novelty factor. When the team approached them, the duo asked for Rs 5 crore as fee," mid-day quoted a source is saying.



The source added that Tiger and Disha are yet to go through the legalities of the matter but final level talks are currently underway. "Given their popularity among the youth, the brand officials agreed to cough up the amount. Though Tiger and Disha are yet to sign on the dotted line, the conversation is at an advanced stage," the source told mid-day.



Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for a while now. They are one of the Internet's favourite couples and trend every time they step out together. They have never really addressed speculation about their rumoured relationship but often make couple entries at premieres, screenings and parties. Last month, the duo turned heads as they arrived together at the Ambani engagement party.



