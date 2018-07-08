Rumoured Couple Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Spend Time Together. See Pics

Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani spotted outside a restaurant

Highlights Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are reportedly dating each other Tiger, Disha were co-stars of Baaghi 2 Disha is also often spotted bonding with Tiger's family

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery on Saturday evening. The duo were seen leaving the restaurant together. Disha opted for a navy blue flowy short dress for the occasion while Tiger was dressed in casuals. The duo, who last co-starred in the superhit film Baaghi 2 (2018), have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. However, they haven't confirmed a romance yet. But, Tiger and Disha are often spotted hanging out together on several occasions. Just last weekend, they made a couple entry at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement in Mumbai.



Here are photos from the Tiger and Disha's Saturday outing, take a look :







Disha Patani, who celebrated her 26th birthday last month, had also spent her day with Tiger and her sister Krishna. The trio was spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai. Here are some photos from Disha's birthday outing.





Disha appears to be quite close to Krishna and have been often photographed hanging out together.



Recently, pictures of Disha Patani bonding with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and their family friend-designer Ana Singh, went viral. Tiger also accompanied the ladies for the brunch.







