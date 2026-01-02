Director Sudhir Mishra Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Being Called The Propaganda Film: "One Of Us Has The Guts"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to make waves at the box office as the film nears a month in theatres. Despite earning a whopping amount, the film's politics raised eyebrows for many.​

Director Sudhir Mishra, known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khoya Khoya Chand, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Serious Men, recently reacted to an X post claiming Dhurandhar was a propaganda film.​

Making a pertinent observation about filmmaking, Mishra called himself "a filmmaker from another school." He praised Aditya Dhar's craft, calling it a "brilliant" film.​

Sudhir Mishra's X Post

An X user wrote, "DOES BOLLYWOOD HAVE THE COURAGE TO MAKE A FILM ON UNNAO: INDIA'S SHAME?????

Will the producer/ director of #Dhurandhar and my friend Vivek Agnihotri have the guts to make a film on the dastardly Unnao rape case which manifests the true face of the BJP? Will they do a film on Manipur?

Will they expose the BJP's rotten political character and corruption??? Will they have the courage to fight for human rights and sexually exploited women???

Or will these BJP cheerleaders masquerading as patriotic heroes produce sequel after sequel of cheesy films to inflame nationalistic passions and fill their coffers???

Your guess is as good as mine."

Reacting to the post, Sudhir Mishra wrote, "One of us has the guts . There is a film. You'll see it soon . Also please stop lumping us all under one brand, called Bollywood. We belong to the Indian Film Industry and we are all different. By the way Dhurandhar is a well made film.

"Aditya Dhar is extremely skilled. The acting is terrific. The most difficult thing in film making is a Directors ability to make us, the audience "smell the place" and Aditya Dhar with the help of his brilliant Cinematographer and Production Designer manage to do just that. The casting, including the minor parts is bang on. I am of course, a filmmaker, from another school."

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists in the film. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.​

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.