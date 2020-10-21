Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Box Office Report, Adjusted For Inflation Over 25 Years

DDLJ released in 1995 (courtesy taranadarsh )

Yash Raj Films' Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge just completed 25 years on October 20 and there's no denying the fact that there's never will be another Bollywood romance like DDLJ. It is the longest running Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema - DDLJ ran in Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir for 25 years, starting in 1995 till the coronavirus induced lockdown shut down theatres. In 2001, DDLJ took over the title from Sholay, which was screened at the Minerva Theatre for five years. To celebrate DDLJ's 25 years, Yash Raj Films released the film's box office performance in the year of its release. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had recorded a worldwide collection of Rs 102.50 crore. "The film was made at a budget of 4 crore and the blockbuster, in 1995, collected Rs 89 crore in India, Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets," said the YRF statement.

Converting those box office numbers into today's box office currency, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "In today's inflation adjusted value, DDLJ box office stands at Rs 455 crore [India] +Rs 69 crore [Overseas]." YRF added: "...taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal Rs 524 crore." Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned out to be the highest earning Bollywood production of 1995, etching its name as one of the most successful Indian films.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ, an iconic Bollywood romance, cast Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol opposite each other - the actor's changed their social media profiles on Tuesday to celebrate 25 years of the film. They also recreated the epic "palat" scene from the film in a Twitter thread. The ensemble cast of the film also included names such as Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge won 14 Filmfare Awards and a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.