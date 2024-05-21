Diljit Dosanjh's Video From Orlando Is The Funniest Thing On The Internet

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

To tickle our funny bones, Diljit Dosanjh is back with another mini vlog on Instagram. The singing sensation, currently wowing audiences with his Dil-luminati Tour, recently visited Universal Studios in Florida, USA. The star had a blast with his team at the theme park. Sharing a sneak peek, Diljit first shows us a bright yellow car, followed by a statue of a dragon exhaling fire. Describing the ambience, he says, “Raunak babeyo puri laggi aa. [There is a lot of liveliness here]” Next, Diljit indulges in some fun games and wins toys. A few seconds later, the actor-singer points at a giant roller coaster ride. While Diljit opts out of the thrilling ride, his team, including Diljit's manager Sonali Singh and the star's turban stylist Gurpartap Kang, hop on. Diljit quips, “Paise de le takleef ch aun vala kamm aa [It is like paying money for getting troubled],” highlighting how the ride can be scary.

After his team finishes the fun ride, Diljit Dosanjh asks them about their experience. Finally, he sits down for a water break and promises to share part 2 of his theme park adventure soon.

“UNIVERSAL STUDIO ORLANDO PART - 1,” read the text attached to the post.

Diljit Dosanjh always loves sharing his travel diaries with his Instagram family. In March, he jetted off to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, for a snowy escapade. The star uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos to keep us all in the loop. In one clip, Diljit is seen throwing a giant snowball towards the camera lens. Following that, he meets his local fans and gets some pictures clicked. Oh, and we also catch a glimpse of the Udta Punjab star sitting on a cafe roof. For the background score, he chose the track Ishq Mitaye from his film Amar Singh Chamkila. “ONE LOVE,” Diljit Dosanjh wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh recently created history by staging the largest Punjabi show ever outside of India. Click here to read the details.

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen in the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, alongside Neeru Bajwa.