Viral: Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa's LOL Spin On Heeramandi's Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye Scene. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (Courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh's latest Instagram video comes with a hilarious Heeramandi twist. The actor, who is set to appear on the big screen with his upcoming Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, shared a fun clip with his co-star Neeru Bajwa on social media. In the reel, Neeru can be seen recreating Alamzeb's (played by Sharmin Segal) famous dialogue from Heeramandi. Sitting on the floor with a tray of fruits in her hands, Neeru, with a punch of humour, says, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye. Deewana to hum khud ban jayenge, aap bas property mere naam kardijiye.” Upon hearing this, Diljit, who initially picks up an apple from the tray, keeps it back in shock.

In case you missed it, in the Netflix show Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sharmin Segal's character Alamzeb recites a romantic couplet for her love interest, Tajdar (played by Taha Shah Badussha). She says, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye. Marne ko hai taiyar hum, parvana bana dijiye.”

In his caption, Diljit Dosanjh tagged Neeru Bajwa and wrote, “5 10 Laakh De Dijiye JATT & JULIET.” Reacting to the post, Mrunal Thakur dropped a face with tears of joy emoji. TV actress Krishna Mukherjee commented, “Hahhahah.” Punjabi model and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana called it “cute.” Another ex-Bigg Boss participant, singer Abdu Rozik, also shared faces with tears of joy emojis.

Check out the video below:

The Jatt & Juliet franchise is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The first instalment was released in 2012, followed by the second in 2013.

Jatt & Juliet 3 will hit the big screens on June 28. The film, written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, narrates the story of two Punjabi police officers, who travel all the way to Canada for a mission that proves to be more complicated than they expected. In addition to the leading duo, Punjabi actors Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and BN Sharma will also be seen in Jatt & Juliet 3. The movie has been collectively backed by White Hill Studios, Speed Records, and Storytime Productions.