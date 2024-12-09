Diljit Dosanjh, Straight Up On Ticket Scalping For His India Concerts: "It's Not My Fault"

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently busy with the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour, performed in Indore on Sunday. During his concert, he addressed the black marketing of tickets for his concerts. He shared that it's the people and opportunists responsible for black marketing and that artists like him have no control over it.

He stated, "For a long time, people in our country have been going against me saying the tickets are being sold in black. So, it's not my fault that the tickets are getting sold in black. If you buy a ticket for Rs. 10 and sell it for Rs. 100, then what's the fault of the artist? I remember the poem by Rahat Indori."

Diljit then recited the poem, saying, "Not in my cage, put it somewhere else. You've brought the sky, fine, you may put it on the ground. Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Do one thing, put the blame on me. So, people from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don't have any fear of being defamed. I don't have any tension. This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues have changed."

On Sunday, Diljit shared a video of himself enjoying local street food in Indore, specifically Poha, in the early hours. As the crowd grew larger, Diljit was seen meeting and interacting with his fans. He even met a group of cyclists and thanked them for their support.

On December 6, Deepika Padukone made a special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. The actress, who was last seen in Singham Again, took to the stage with the singer during his performance. Diljit shared a video on Instagram showing the actress dancing alongside him as he sang his hit song Hass Hass. The duo also grooved to Diljit's synth-pop track Lover.