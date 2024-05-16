Diljit Dosanjh Responds To Karthi's Shout Out To His Amar Singh Chamkila Performance: 'Thanks Veere'

Image instagrammed by Diljit Dosanjh. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh received a loud shout out from Tamil actor Karthi for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. Karthi wrote on his X account, "Watched #AmarSinghChamkila.... a beautiful film that portrays an artist from his true sense. Mesmerizing performances by @diljitdosanjh and @ParineetiChopra. Brilliant writing and narration by #ImtiazAli. @arrahman sir's music transports us to the glory of that musical era. Kudos." Sharing the post on his feed, Diljit showed his love in one word - "Thanks Veere." Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix and has been receiving love from critics and audience alike.

Take a look at the X exchange here:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The film is mournful and festive, animated and pensive, consciously crafted and seemingly spontaneous. It is an elegy to and a celebration of a songster who revelled in lyrics that frequently objectified women but was always delivered in the form of a male-female duet." He added, "Diljit Dosanjh is at his very best as Chamkila. That, as his fans will vouch, should be enough to make the film a treat. But there is more to Amar Singh Chamkila, including Parineeti Chopra and Anuraag Arora's modulated interpretations and Imtiaz Ali's grasp on the material."

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film released on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. The film is based on Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, who was his frequent musical collaborator.

Karthi is known for films like Dev, Sulthan, Vikram, Thambi, to name a few.