Diljit Dosanjh Couldn't Meet Ivanka Trump So He Photoshopped Himself

If Diljit Dosanjh's latest Instagram entry doesn't make you chuckle, we don't know what will. The singer-actor shared a hilarious picture and guess who else is in it? Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor to his administration - Ivanka Trump. Diljit chanced upon a photograph of Ivanka Trump's Taj Mahal visit and he photoshopped himself into it. US President Donald Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka during his India visit last month. His two-day visit also included a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra. Coming back to Diljit's post, he accompanied it with a ROFL caption and wrote: "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana... Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done)?"

Anyone who has been following the star on social media would know that he is a a bona-fide fan of the Wonder WomanGal Gadot and frequently expresses his admiration for her on social media. Diljit Dosanjh also had a self-admitted crush on Kylie Jenner, whose posts he commented on regularly. Remember when he cracked up Instagram with his comments on Gal Gadot's posts: "Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah?"

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon among many others. He was last seen in the 2019 film Good Newwz , co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.