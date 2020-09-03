Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Khan, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies At 90

Dilip Kumar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar )

Days after Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan died after testing positive for COVID-19, the veteran actor's other brother Ehsan Khan, 90, died on Thursday. He had also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui announced the news through the 97-year-old actor's official Twitter account, where he wrote: "Dilip Saab's youngest brother Ehsan Khan passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them. Posted by Faisal Farooqui on behalf of Dilip Kumar."

Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan, 88, tested positive for COVID-19 on August 15, after which they were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Aslam Khan died on August 21. After Faisal Farooqui announced the news on Twitter, Dr Jalil Parkar, who oversaw Aslam Khan's treatment, told news agency PTI, "Mr Aslam passed away due to COVID-19. He had pneumonia with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. He had multiple organ failure. He died in the early hours of Friday."

In March, few days before the nationwide-lockdown was imposed, Dilip Kumar revealed that he and his wife, actress Saira Banu, were under "complete isolation and quarantine" as a precaution against the coronavirus. In a separate post, he requested his fans to "stay indoors as much as possible."

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Dilip Kumar, who is a National Film Award-winning actor, has worked in critically-acclaimed films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Jugnu among many others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.