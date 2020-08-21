Dilip Kumar's Brother Aslam Khan Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Dilip Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar)

Actor Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan, 88, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has died, the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed on Twitter (which was retweeted by Dilip Kumar). He tweeted, "Dilip Saab's youngest brother, Aslam Khan, passed away this morning at Lilavati Hospital... We are from God and to Him we return." Dr Jalil Parkar, who oversaw Aslam Khan's treatment, also told news agency PTI, "Mr Aslam passed away due to COVID-19. He had pneumonia with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. He had multiple organ failure. He died in the early hours of Friday." Dilip Kumar's two brothers, Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan were admitted on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and they tested positive for the coronavirus. There is no heath update for Ehsaan Khan as of now.

In March, a few days before the Janta Curfew (which was followed by the first phase of lockdown), Dilip Kumar, 97, announced that he and his wife, actress Saira Banu, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," his tweet read.

In a following tweet, Dilip Kumar "appealed" to his followers to stay indoors and follow government guidelines. "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others," he had tweeted.

Dilip Kumar is a National Film Award-winning actor, who has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. He has featured in over 100 films in a career spanning five decades. He starred in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Jugnu.