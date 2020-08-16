Dilip Kumar's Brothers Ehsaan And Aslam Khan Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

A still from the video shared by Dilip Kumar. (courtesy: TheDilipKumar )

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsaan Khan (90) and Aslam Khan (88), were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on late Saturday night after testing positive for coronavirus, reported news agency PTI. Ehsaan and Aslam Khan were taken to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Both the brothers are currently being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar, who told news agency PTI: "They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support."

Earlier this year, Dilip Kumar shared an update on his health and revealed that he was under self-imposed quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The 97-year-old actor tweeted in March: "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Saira (his wife and actress Saira Banu) has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

In a separate tweet, the legendary actor added, "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The Coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others."

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

In March this year, Saira Banu shared an update of the actor's health in the form of an audio visual message. In the video, she said, "Hello everyone, I'm so happy to tell all of you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had a very severe back ache and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati and we checked it out and came back."

Saira Banu's message on Saab's health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among many others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

