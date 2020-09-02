Dil Bechara Song Never Say Goodbye: A Final Farewell To Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited last track titled Never Say Goodbye from the album of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on Wednesday and it will break your heart all over again. The track has been composed and produced by AR Rahman and sung by his son AR Ameen. Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar in July and remains the last film of Mr Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. The soulful "healing song" was even played in the film. The track Never Say Goodbye features Dil Bechara's lead actress Sanjana Sanghi and shows clips featuring Sushant Singh Rajput from the film.

Presenting the song on Twitter, AR Rahman wished his son good luck for his "musical journey." He wrote: "Happy to present this song. All the best, AR Ameen on your musical journey.

Sharing the track on social media, AR Ameen wrote: "Goodbyes are never easy. But they also mark new beginnings. Here's a special song for you which is very close to our hearts - you heard a part of this song in Dil Bechara and showered us with so much love that we had to complete it and present it to you all. #FarewellToManny"

Watch Never Say Goodbye from Dil Bechara here:

Dil Bechara's music album comprises melodious tracks like Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Dil Bechara and Main Tumhara, as well as Maskhari and Alfreeda. The film, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.