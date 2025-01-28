Did You Know Zahan Kapoor Almost Missed Out On <i>Black Warrant</i>? Here's Why

Black Warrant on Netflix has been receiving rave reviews, and is one of the most-watched shows in India currently. The show's star Zahan Kapoor is also being critically acclaimed for his performance. But did you know that Zahan turned down the show initially when he was invited to audition for it? Let's find out why.

During a recent interview, the actor recalled that he had received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra for this role, but he couldn't say yes as he was busy with his play at the time.

"I was actually opening my play at the time, Siachen, literally three days before opening night. I said, 'I would love to audition, but I really don't have the headspace right now,'" he revealed.

Eventually, he got a 10-day extension, which he used to read the original book on which the show is based. However, he was still in doubt as to whether he would get the show after his initial meeting with director Vikramaditya Motwane.

"I didn't hear anything for a couple of weeks, then I got a call back saying we're interested. So I went in and auditioned [again], and then finally they gave me a call and said the director would like to meet you. That was the first time I had met Vikram sir."

Explaining how the meeting went, Zahan said, "I went into his office, and I was very nervous, and I was like, 'First of all, I have to tell you what a big fan I am. I'm so excited.' Even at the end of that, I was like, so it's done? He never even gave me the full go-ahead. It was just like, 'we'll see,'" he added.

But Zahan did not know that Vikramaditya had selected him for the role in just the first few seconds into his audition.

Speaking about how the show changed things for him, Zahan added, "This has been life-changing. I think the real thing to take away from me is that it's a singular experience for me that has shown how true a collaborative effort can actually be. It's been a spectacular experience on that front."

The show, streaming on Netflix right now, also stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta, among others.