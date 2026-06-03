Taylor Swift's Ex-Friend Karlie Kloss On Wedding Guest List? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce is already one of the hottest topics in the entertainment world, and a new report has added another surprising twist. The pop superstar's star-studded guest list is now believed to include a friend, whose invitation status had been the subject of intense speculation.

Yes, supermodel Karlie Kloss may have received an invite to what's being termed as "the wedding of the decade", despite persistent rumours of a long-running rift with Taylor Swift. While the guest list remains tightly guarded, TMZ reports that Kloss is expected to be among those in attendance when Swift and Kelce say "I do".

Did Taylor Swift Invite Former BFF Karlie Kloss To Her Wedding?

The singer and the NFL star, both 36, are reportedly planning to tie the knot before training camp kicks off in July, according to ESPN.

TMZ reports that Karlie Kloss has made it to the guest list for the July 3 ceremony, despite long-standing rumours of a feud with Taylor Swift. The reported invitation has sparked fresh speculation about whether the two have fully put their differences behind them.

What Is The Reason Behind The Rumored Feud Between Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss?

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were once one of pop culture's most iconic celebrity friendships. After meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the duo grew closer, with Kloss becoming a regular presence during Swift's 1989 Eras Tour. The pair was frequently seen together at award shows, concerts and high-profile public events.

However, by 2017 and 2018, fans began noticing that the two were no longer appearing together publicly, sparking speculation that their friendship had cooled. One theory centred around Kloss's marriage to businessman Josh Kushner in 2018.

Josh's brother, Jared Kushner, served as a senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump, whose administration's views often differed from those Swift later publicly supported.

Another widely discussed theory involved music executive Scooter Braun. In 2019, Braun's acquisition of Swift's master recordings triggered a major dispute for the singer.

Around the same time, Kloss and her husband were photographed vacationing with Braun, prompting some fans to speculate that the situation may have strained her friendship with Swift.

Despite years of rumours and fan theories, neither Swift nor Kloss has publicly confirmed that a feud ever existed.

Taylor-Travis Wedding Guest List: Who Are Invited

Alongside Karlie Kloss, the guest list reportedly includes Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, according to a report by New York Post's Page Six.

Swift has been personally calling guests to extend invitations, highlighting her hands-on approach to planning what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.