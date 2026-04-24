Did Rakesh Bedi Get Rs 1 Crore Bonus For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? His Retort, <i>"Kiski Jeb Mein Hai?"</i>

At 71, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has emerged as one of the breakout performers of 2026 with the success of Dhurandhar 2. Fans still can't get over that twist about Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali, a conniving politician, something they find out towards the end of the Aditya Dhar film fronted by Ranveer Singh.

Rakesh Bedi, a showbiz veteran with a five-decade career across TV, films, and theatre, has seen a popularity resurgence after Dhurandhar 2. He deserves full credit, but did he really pocket a Rs 1 crore bonus, as reports claim?

Not really.

In a message to NDTV, the actor refuted reports that he has been rewarded Rs 1 crore by the makers of Dhurandhar 2.

"Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad Rs 1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai. (There are reports that I have received Rs 1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar's success. Please tell me where is that money? Who has it? Who has pocketed it? Please tell me who has buried it where so that I can go and get it because it's not in my account yet)" he said.

"Mere account mein toh show nahin kar raha hai. Aur agar aa gaya toh main doonga ya shayad na bhi bataaoon ke mujhe mil gaya hai. Lekin filhaal toh nahin mila hai. Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh please dilwa do. (It's not showing in my account. If it's credited to my account, maybe I'll tell you, maybe I won't. For now, I haven't got the money. If you can get me the money, please let me know)" he added.

One of the biggest highlights of Dhurandhar 2 was Jameel Jamali's real identity. The character already stood out for his iconic one-liners like 'Bachha Hai Tu Mera' and his quirky yet cunning personality, but the reveal at the end of Dhurandhar 2 made both Jameel Jamali and Rakesh Bedi a bona fide star.

In a previous interview, Rakesh Bedi said that Ranveer Singh gave him the biggest compliment on his last day of shooting the film.

"Bohot achchi tuning rahi, aur jab mera last day tha... Tab Ranveer ne mic apne haath mein li aur bola ki agar ye film Rs 1,000 crore ka dhanda karegi toh usme Rs 500 crore Rakesh ji ki wajeh se honge (There was such good tuning on set. When it was my last day, Ranveer took the mic and said that if the film makes Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, then Rs 500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji)!" he had said.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,119.39 crore in India so far. The film, which released on March 19, also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

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