<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 45: Ranveer Singh Film Is Unstoppable In Seventh Weekend, Globally At Rs 1,328 Crore

After six weeks, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar retained its hold on the box office. On its seventh Sunday, the film minted ₹4.25 crore, taking the total to ₹879.75 crore in India. Globally, the film has minted ₹1,328.23 crore till Sunday.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected ₹218 crore in Week 1, ₹261.5 crore in Week 2, ₹189.3 crore in Week 3, and ₹115.70 crore in Week 4. In Week 5, it earned ₹56.35 crore, and in its sixth week, ₹28.95 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update: "Dhurandhar remains an unstoppable force, holding its ground despite multiple new releases—including #HappyPatel—hitting the marketplace on Friday. The film has now set its sights on the ₹900 cr milestone... With #Border2 arriving this Friday, the big question remains: Will #Dhurandhar reach that magical figure? Only time will tell."

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on 18 November. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.