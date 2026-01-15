<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears 900 Crore Mark In India

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is still going strong. On the 41st day of its release, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore in India, taking its total collection to 866.40 crore.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The spy thriller has been a massive hit since its release on December 5, 2025. The film has outperformed other big-budget movies like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan and Dangal.

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has delivered his highest-grossing film in nearly seven years. The achievement is more striking by the scale of competition, as it has surpassed all his previous records in a short span.

The spy thriller has broken multiple records for director Aditya Dhar as well. The filmmaker's previous best was Uri: The Surgical Strike, with a Rs 244.14 lifetime collection. Dhurandhar has smashed that record by crossing the mark of Rs 800 crore.

The makers have announced a sequel, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. It will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

