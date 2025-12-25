<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Races Towards Rs 650 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has entered the Rs 600 crore club in India within 20 days of its release.

"A phenomenon at full force! #Dhurandhar Making Merry Worldwide," read the post shared by the film's production banner Jio Studios on Instagram on Thursday.

According to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.90 crore on the 20th day of its release, taking its net total at the domestic box office to Rs 640.20 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar has now joined the list of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films based on domestic net collections, overtaking Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to claim ninth place. Animal earned Rs 553 crore in India during its theatrical run.

The film opened strongly, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend-Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The momentum continued into the weekdays, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total beyond Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week tally stood at Rs 207.25 crore.

The second Friday added Rs 32.5 crore, followed by a massive surge over the weekend-Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Weekdays remained robust, with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, 18 December.

The third weekend brought in Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 555.75 crore. On 22 December (the third Monday), collections dipped slightly to Rs 16.5 crore.

Now with Rs Rs 20.90 crore on Day 20 (December 24), Dhurandhar's domestic box office collection stands at Rs 640.20 crore.

It is also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, surpassing Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava .

About Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. The film's sequel is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.