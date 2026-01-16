<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actress Saumya Tandon Couldn't Find Her Name On Voter List In Maharashtra Civic Poll

Saumya Tandon, currently in the limelight for her role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, faced confusion when she couldn't find her name on the voter list during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday morning. The actress had checked details online before heading to the designated polling booth. But upon arrival, officials directed her to another venue, leaving her confused.

Sharing what happened, Saumya told news agency ANI: "I went out to vote after checking online. There was a help desk at the bottom of my building where people guided me to this booth. I even took a screenshot."

"But when I got here, they're now sending me to another location, saying my details show up elsewhere online. Earlier today, the site directed me to Dalmia College. I don't know why this confusion exists. After verifying my name online, they told me to go somewhere else," she added.

Saumya insisted she wanted to vote: "This is my right and my duty. I have to vote." She also wondered if her name was even on the list.

Polling was held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for today.

Saumya has starred in several TV serials, including Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni (as Ria Sahani), Khushi, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, among others.

She also appeared in the 2007 film Jab We Met. Her latest role was Ulfat Jahan in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.