<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Proud" Jaya Prada Takes A Dig At Those Criticising Ranveer Singh's Film

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, is experiencing unprecedented success. The film, which hit theatres on March 19, has delivered back-to-back centuries at the box office and now stands at Rs 411.12 crore in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Celebrities and fans alike have been flooding social media with praise for the film. Now, veteran actor and politician Jaya Prada has echoed similar sentiments while also taking a dig at those criticising the film.

What Jaya Prada Said

Speaking to ANI, Jaya Prada hailed Dhurandhar 2 and said, "It's a wonderful film - one that people haven't seen in many years. I'm very proud of this film. It's very easy to say bad things, but look at the effort - the way they worked, the way the script was written, and how all the actors came together to make this film a success. I appeal to everyone to watch this film and appreciate it."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Scenario

On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) contributed Rs 107 crore to the domestic total, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions added Rs 0.01 crore and Rs 0.09 crore respectively, as per Sacnilk.

The Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively, further adding to the film's impressive numbers.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 began its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. This was followed by collections of Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21. Notably, the film sustained its box office momentum with back-to-back centuries over the weekend.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows across India, while Sunday's bookings showed a slight dip to 21,202 shows.

Based on recent box office records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading by a huge margin. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected Rs 63 crore on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore.



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