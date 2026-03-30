<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Makers Fix Viral Mirror Gaffe, Edited Version Now In Cinemas

A minor on-screen slip in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now been quietly corrected, after sharp-eyed viewers spotted an unexpected presence during one of the film's most intense moments.

The glitch, which quickly went viral across social media, appeared in a post-interval sequence featuring Ranveer Singh's character Hamza. During a high-stakes confrontation with Pinda, a reflection in a mirror briefly revealed a cameraperson-an otherwise subtle error that didn't escape the internet's attention.

Clips of the scene circulated widely, with viewers dissecting the moment frame by frame. Reacting to the slip, one user wrote, "It's peak detailing gone wrong - Aditya Dhar's team probably too focused on the action to notice the reflection."

Another quipped, "Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar."

Taking note of the feedback, the makers have reportedly edited the sequence and replaced the affected shots in theatrical prints.

Alongside the visual correction, the team has also addressed audience complaints regarding the film's sound. The audio has been enhanced in the revised prints, which have been screening in theatres since March 23.

Record-Breaking Run

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a major milestone in the United States by surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in the US, setting a new benchmark after nine years.

Cast And Crew

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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