<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: Danish Pandor's Rumoured Girlfriend Aahana Kumra's Emotional Note, "Heart Bursting With Pride"

Actor Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues to receive widespread appreciation following the massive success of the franchise. Now, Danish's rumoured girlfriend, actor Aahana Kumra, took to social media to share a heartfelt post praising his journey and performance in Dhurandhar 2.

What Aahana Kumra Wrote In Her Post

Sharing a note dedicated to the actor, Aahana wrote, "From the quiet wait...to the loudest love. Your journey from Dhurandhar to the roaring success of Dhurandhar - The Revenge has been nothing short of magical!"

She added, "My heart is bursting with pride seeing you finally receive the love you've so patiently, sincerely waited for all these years! Your portrayal of Uzair Baloch has been powerful, effortless, unforgettable! And now watching the world stop for you! People wanting pictures, messages filled with admiration, hearts racing as you walk by... this is your moment! This is what every actor dreams of!!"

She further wrote, "It was always about a Friday... but for you, One Monday changed everything. May this love only grow, may this journey only soar higher. And may you receive everything your heart has ever wished for! You deserve every bit of this spotlight! So, so proud of you."

About Dhurandhar 2

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller has not only performed strongly at the box office but has also received widespread praise from across the film industry. Several prominent names, including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan, have lauded the film and its team.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.



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