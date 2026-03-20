Aahana Kumra's Post For Rumoured Boyfriend Danish Pandor After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: "Happiest For Him"

Following the strong box office run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai, followed by an intimate celebration.

Actor Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in the film, attended the bash and was joined by actor Aahana Kumra. The two were seen celebrating alongside director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam.

Aahana Kumra's Heartfelt Note

Aahana later took to Instagram to share glimpses from the evening. In one picture, she posed with Danish Pandor and Aditya Dhar, while another featured the rumoured couple with Yami Gautam.

Sharing the photos, she penned a long note celebrating the film and its team.

She wrote, "Celebrating the roaring success of @adityadharfilms sir and Dhurandhar: The Revenge What a mammoth journey this has been... and I feel incredibly fortunate to have witnessed it so closely. You're not just a phenomenal director, but an even more wonderful human being - and that's exactly why this film carries so much heart. It no longer belongs to you, it belongs to the audience now."

She also praised Yami Gautam, adding, "Big love to @yamigautam, rock-solid pillar through it all and a brilliant performer in her own right! So happy for you and adi sir!"

"The Happiest" For Danish Pandor

What caught fans' attention the most was her note for Danish Pandor.

Celebrating his performance and debut, Aahana wrote, "And the happiest for @danishpandor as Uzair! What an incredible launch! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning Team Dhurandhar, Zindabad! Hosla Eendhan Badla."

Background

Danish Pandor and Aahana Kumra have been linked for several months now, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Their social media interactions and frequent appearances together have consistently fuelled speculation among fans.

Back in December, on Danish's birthday, Aahana had shared unseen pictures with him along with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I hope and pray you get everything your heart desires!"

She further added, "May life always be kind to you and bring you all the love, success, and happiness that you deserve! Wishing you the best always! To forever. Have a Dhu-Ran-Dan year Danny boy!!"