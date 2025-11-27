"Dharmendra Was Recovering, Would Open His Eyes And Move Hands": <i>Gadar</i> Director On Actor's Last Days

Bollywood legend Dharmendra died at the age of 89 at his Mumbai home on November 24. Weeks before his death, the actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, shared how the veteran star was showing signs of recovery during his final days.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Anil Sharma opened up about visiting Dharmendra at his home after he got discharged from the hospital. He said, “I went to his home. He had recovered. He would open his eyes, and he would even move his hands. He was recovering, and doctors were saying that Dharam ji bahut strong aadmi hai (Dharam ji is a very strong man).”

Anil Sharma added, “Doctors also assured that he would recover and even in the hospital, it looked like he would recover. But the age shows its signs, and you can't do anything in front of age. Everyone was hopeful that he would recover and that we would celebrate his birthday on December 8. Everyone was preparing.”

Anil Sharma first collaborated with Dharmendra on the 1987 film Hukumat. The two went on to work together on several projects, including Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay and Tahalka. Anil also had the opportunity to direct Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's elder son, in the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, as well as in other films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Singh Saab the Great and Gadar 2.

Anil Sharma also directed Bobby Deol in the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. The filmmaker brought together all three Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby - on screen in his 2007 family drama Apne.

The veteran actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Several prominent celebrities attended the funeral to pay their last respects, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan.

