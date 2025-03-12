Dhanush vs Nayanthara Copyright Row: Actor's Production Company Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited on Monday (March 10, 2025) decided to pursue its main civil suit seeking damages of Rs 1 crore, as well as a permanent injunction for using behind-the-scenes (BTS) visuals of Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without the actor's permission.

Dhanush accused Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan of "unprofessional behaviour" during the shoot of the film in the affidavit.

Representing him, his production company, Wunderbar Films, has filed for damages amounting to Rs 1 crore from Nayanthara and the creators of the documentary.

The Raanjhanaa actor's decision came after Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy closed the interim injunction application seeking a halt to the documentary's release.

The court noticed that the interim injunction is of no use now as the docu-drama was already released on November 18, 2024.

"The fourth respondent (Mr. Sivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara) ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple re-takes of scenes which involved the third respondent in order to make sure that only she gives her best performance and not prioritising the other actors," the affidavit of Wunderbar read.

The legal tension between Dhanush and Nayanthara had become public (November 16, 2024) after the Jawan actress shared an open letter on her X handle, calling Dhanush touching "an all-time low" after he refused to give permission to use a 3-second clip, shot on their personal devices after two years of repeated requests.

Since Nayanthara's move, Dhanush hasn't given any public reaction, instead followed a legal route. He had approached the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited in November 2024 and filed a civil suit.

Earlier on January 28, the Madras High Court sided with actor Dhanush, dismissing a petition by Netflix India to reject his lawsuit.

The court decided to take the main suit for hearing on April 9.