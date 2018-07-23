In Pics: Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula's Sunday Outing With Cousins Shanaya And Mohit Marwah

Janhvi Kapoor photographed outside the restaurant

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose highly-anticipated debut film Dhadak has hit the screens, went on a lunch date with her sisters Khushi and Anshula, cousins Shanaya, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala on Sunday. Janhvi was casually dressed for the outing and while she made an exit from the restaurant, she was surrounded by fans from all the sides. She smiled for them and posed for selfies before taking a seat in the car. Khushi opted for an off-shoulder cream top to go with her printed palazzo. Shanaya looked cute in a white tee and red trousers. Take a look at their Sunday outing pictures here.

Mohit Marwah and Antara got married in February. We love Antara's OOTD.

Mohit and Antara had got married this February. Sridevi, who died in the same month, had also attended their wedding.

Janhvi is the elder daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two children. Khushi is her younger sister. Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona.

In Dhadak, Janhvi co-starred with Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor's brother. The film was screened for the Kapoors and other celebrities multiple times before the release.

Dhadak released to mixed reviews but has fared well at the box office. It has earned over Rs 33 crore so far. "I got the best compliment from my director Shashank Khaitan when he told me that he is proud of me. But more than that, I feel the kind of overwhelming response that we are getting here is the biggest compliment for all of us," Janhvi told news agency IANS.