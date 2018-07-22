Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Says This Is The 'Biggest Compliment' For Her Film

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Dhadak (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with recently released movie Dhadak, said that the audiences' "overwhelming" response post release, is the "biggest compliment" she has received for the film, news agency IANS reported. "I got the best compliment from my director Shashank Khaitan when he told me that he is proud of me. But more than that, I feel the kind of overwhelming response that we are getting here is the biggest compliment for all of us," Janhvi told IANS. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's performance in the film, which released in the theatres this Friday, received thumbs up from the critics as well as the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak opened to an overwhelming response at the box office. The film collected Rs 8.71 crore on Day 1 and Rs 11.07 crore on Day 2, pushing its grand total to Rs 19.75 crore. Despite Dhadak's stellar performance at the box office, Janhvi said: "I don't think I am a star as of now, I am just trying to be an actor".

Director Shashank Khaitan was all praise for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who he says, have done a "fantastic job." "I was confident about the film. Till now, many people have watched the film. These two kids (Ishaan and Janhvi) have done a fantastic job. We saw such kind of iconic love story after so many days, Shashank Khaitan told IANS. "We had faith in the kind of honesty and hard work we made this film with. We all would like to thank Karan Johar for believing in all of us," Mr Khaitan added.

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which released in 2016. The film featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

(With IANS inputs)