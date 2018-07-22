Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Film Witnesses 'Significant Growth,' Earns Rs 19.75 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Dhadak (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Dhadak is expected to witness significant leap on Sunday Dhadak is eyeing Rs 30 crore plus business over the weekend Dhadak made Rs. 8.71 crores on Day 1

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak had witnessed a "significant growth" on Day 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. After a "heroic start" on Day 1, Shashank Khaitan-directed film collected Rs 11.04 crore on Day 2, pushing its grand total to Rs 19.75 crore. Dhadak is now expected to take a significant leap on Sunday. "Dhadak witnesses significant growth on Day 2. Growth on Saturday [vis-a-vis Friday]: 26.75%. Sunday business is expected to be higher than Saturday. Eyes Rs 30 crore plus on weekend, which is excellent for a film starring newcomers. Friday Rs 8.71 crore, Saturday Rs 11.04 crore. Total: Rs 19.75 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 26.75%... Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat... Eyes Rs 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: Rs 19.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2018

On the opening day, Dhadak managed to earn Rs 8.71 crore, and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the box office collection as "rare" and "heroic." It also broke a record previously held by the Dharma movie's Student Of The Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [Rs 8 cr]... Fri Rs 8.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

Janhvi Kapoor debuted with Shashank Khaitan-directed film, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit film Sairat. For Ishaan, Dhadak is his second film. The 22-year-old actor debuted with Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds earlier this year. Dhadak's Marathi counterpart Sairat, which released in 2016, featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Karan Johar, who is known to have mentored several star kids in the past, launched the duo in Dhadak, which produced by him. Overwhelmed by the impressive start of Dhadak, this is what Karan had tweeted: "Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love."

Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!!! @ShashankKhaitan#Janhvi#ishaan#dhadakpic.twitter.com/xWZ5euaFs6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 21, 2018

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Dhadak transports the story to Udaipur, gives the two principal characters new names - Madhukar Bagla (Ishaan Khatter) and Parthavi Singh (Janhvi Kapoor) - and reduces to near-irrelevance the class and caste divides that the plot of Sairat swivelled around. This takes the sting out of the film's shocking climax."

During an earlier interview when director of Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan was asked how different is the film from its Marathi counterpart, this is what he said: "Our film is quite similar to Sairat, yet there are a few different elements that the audience will find out once they watch the film."