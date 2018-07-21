Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Film Makes Rs 8 Crores, Breaks Record

Still from Dhadhak (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Dhadak made Rs 8.71 crores on Day 1 It scored higher than 2012's SOTY, an all-newcomer film "Glad to have our own record broken," tweeted KJo

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak had a great start at the box office for a film with newcomers in the lead. Dhadak marks Janhvi's Bollywood debut while it is Ishaan Khatter's second film. On opening day, Dhadak pushed the box office meter to score Rs 8.71 crores which is almost a crore higher than what Student Of The Year made on Day 1 of its release, stated trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dhadak's first day collections has been reviewed as "heroic" and oh, the film also broke a record previously held by the Dharma movie mentioned above. "Dhadak takes a heroic start... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than Student Of The Year [Rs 8 cr]... Fri Rs 8.71 cr," Mr Adarsh shared.

Karan Johar, who is known to have mentored several star kids in Bollywood, launched Janhvi with Dhadak and is thrilled to have witnessed the film's impressive ticket sales. On Twitter, the filmmaker wrote: "Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!" Dharma Productions' released Student Of The Year in 2012, with which entry-tickets to Bollywood were handed out to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!!! @ShashankKhaitan#Janhvi#ishaan#dhadakpic.twitter.com/xWZ5euaFs6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 21, 2018

Here's a look at Dhadak's screencount:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. On Friday, the film may have opened to meddling reviews but Janhvi and Ishaan's performances were appreciated by critics and movie-buffs alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "No matter how hard the two actors endeavour to win us over with their vulnerabilities, which they do a pretty good job of harnessing, theirs is an uphill task."

Remember https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/janhvi-kapoor-on-dhadaks-comparison-with-sairat-give-our-film-a-chance-1882695Janhvi telling news agency IANS during a promotional event? "Sairat is really special and iconic film but we are trying to show that story through new perspective. We just want one chance from the audience to watch the film as we have made this with lot of hard work and honesty." Looks like audiences have indeed given Dhadak a chance and are loving it!