Trending: Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Day Made Special By Sister Khushi's Zingaat Moves

Khushi Kapoor recreated Janhvi Kapoor's Zingaat, proving she's totally excited about the film's release

Entertainment | Updated: July 20, 2018 14:23 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Khushi Kapoor recreates Zingaat
  2. Khushi Kapoor was spotted at Dhadak screenings
  3. Dhadak opens in theaters today

Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited debut film Dhadak opened in theaters today and her sister Khushi Kapoor can't keep calm. On Friday morning, Khushi also occupied a spot on the trends list along with Janhvi and her new film. A video featuring Khushi dancing to Dhadak's version of Zingaat went viral after several fan clubs picked it up. Khushi, who has been with Janhvi up until the film's release, picked up a few of the song's signature steps and made it her own. Dhadak opened to mixed reviews by film critics and encouraging words from the film fraternity today (but more about that later).

Take a look at Khushi's version of Zingaat here, you can thank us later:

 

Dhadak's version of Zingaat has been picturised on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The song originally features in the 2016 Marathi film Sairat and both the songs were compared via memes on the Internet. However, Zingaat redux gained massive popularity and became pretty viral. It has 62 million views on YouTube. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan, who especially came out of her choreographic retirement for this song.

Check out the original version here:

Khushi Kapoor is frequently spotted making public appearances with Janhvi and from the film's trailer launch to its multiple screenings, Khushi was present at the biggest moments of Janhvi's career.

Take a look at the some of our favourite moments here:

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have praised Dhadak and Janhvi and Ishaan's performances. Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and Ashutosh Gowariker have all tweeted kind words for Dhadak. Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor also said he was "proud" of Janhvi after watching the film.

 

 

 

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and it traces the journey of two young lovers challenging class divide and stereotypes.

Trending

