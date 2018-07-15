Dhadak: Sonam, Shanaya, Ananya Panday Watch Janhvi And Ishaan's Film With Kapoor Famjam

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter hosted a special screening of Dhadak on Saturday evening

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2018 10:56 IST
Sonam Kapoor at Dhadak screening

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi were there
  2. Shanaya posed for the cameras with BFF Ananya Panday
  3. Dhadak releases on July 20

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter hosted a special screening of their forthcoming film Dhadak on Saturday evening for their family and friends. Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi were joined by Sonam, Rhea, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep, Shanaya, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah and other members of the Kapoor family while Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem accompanied him. Shanaya posed for the cameras with her BFF Ananya Panday, who is debuting with Student Of The Year 2. For the special evening, Janhvi wore a pink outfit by Prabal Gurung and Ishaan was smartly dressed in a blue shirt and trousers. Sonam Kapoor cheerfully smiled for the cameras in a blue salwar suit.

Here are the pictures from Dhadak screening.

0g5kn818
u765j4bg

 

hv8o9ttg

 

asr7qjg8
pv3a3h9g

Ishaan and his mom Neelima posed for a lovely picture together.

io8sdoi8

Director Shashank Khaitan posed with Meghna Gulzar, who recently directed Alia Bhatt in Raazi.

00q2g2bo

 

Karan Johar, the producer of Dhadak, and designer Manish Malhotra at the screening.

 

d144khe

 

ipht069


Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is Janhvi's debut film. She is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. At the launch of the film's trailer, Janhvi revealed a conversation she had with Sridevi after watching Sairat. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," news agency PTI quoted Janhvi as saying.

Dhadak hits the screens on July 20.

