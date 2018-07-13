Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Huge Fan Of These Two Actresses, 'Tried To Pick Up From Them'

Janhvi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Highlights Janhvi is a fan of Madhubala and Meena Kumari "I think their stories are riveting," she said in an interview "I am a huge fan of their work," she added

We know one more thing about Janhvi Kapoor today that she's a huge fan of two legendary actress - Meena Kumari and Madhubala, reported news agency IANS. Janhvi was speaking at a promotional event of Dhadak in Kolkata, when she said: "I read about her (Meena Kumari) life once. Or Madhubala, as I think their stories are riveting," reported IANS. Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut is just a week away from release and viewers will only be able to tell if Janhvi's mannerisms are inspired by her idols once the film hits screens. This is what the 21-year-old actress also added she would love to be cast in biopics made on the said actresses: "I am a huge fan of their work and have always tried to pick up from their work. So if I get an opportunity (to play them), I would be very happy."



Filmmakers, take note! While there's no word on Janhvi's next film yet, movie-buffs are eagerly awaiting the release of Dhadak, which is a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi blockbuster Sairat, more so because of Janhvi's lineage. She is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. At the event, Janhvi was asked if she felt pressurised by the weight of expectation of living up to Sairat, when she said: "During the shoot, we did not think about the film, we were more into our film. We tried to tell the same story from a different perspective. Our setting is different and both characters are vastly different. So we take the pressure as responsibility as we want to give Sairat the respect it deserves." Janhvi Kapoor co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.



In a previous interview to PTI, Janhvi had revealed what Sridevi told her after watching Sairat and how it all came true: "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then Karan Johar called and it happened."



The shooting of Dhadak was completed after Sridevi's tragic death. At the trailer launch event of the movie, Janhvi could not help but remember her mother: "I definitely miss her today," she said.



