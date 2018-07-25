Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Film Is A 'Hit,' Collects Rs 43.95 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in a still from Dhadak (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Great news for the makers of Dhadak! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's romantic drama has turned out to be a "hit," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film has collected Rs 4.67 crore on Day 5, pushing its grand total to Rs 43.95 crore. "Dhadak is trending very well on weekdays. Business on Monday and Tuesday indicates it has sustained beyond its opening weekend. Emerges a Hit. Friday Rs 8.71 crore, Saturday Rs 11.04 crore, Sunday Rs 13.92 crore, Monday Rs 5.52 crore, Tue Rs 4.67 crore," he wrote. Mr Adarsh had earlier predicted that by the end of the first week, Dhadak should be able to score above Rs 50 crore.

#Dhadak is trending very well on weekdays... Biz on Mon and Tue indicates it has sustained beyond its opening weekend... Emerges a HIT... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr. Total: Rs 43.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

The audience has been showering its "love" on Dhadak. Needless to say, the film put up an impressive performance on Monday with "solid numbers" at the box office. "The love story gets the love of the audience. Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination. Packs a solid number on Day 4. Eyes Rs 53 crore [+/-] Week 1 total. Friday Rs 8.71 cr, Saturday Rs 11.04 crore, Sunday Rs 13.92 crore, Monday Rs 5.52 crore. Total: Rs 39.19 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here is the box report of Dhadak.

The love story gets the love of the audience... #Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination... Packs a SOLID number on Day 4... Eyes Rs 53 cr [+/-] Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: Rs 39.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

Dhadak opened to mixed reviews last Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Dhadak transports the story to Udaipur, gives the two principal characters new names - Madhukar Bagla (Ishaan Khatter) and Parthavi Singh (Janhvi Kapoor) - and reduces to near-irrelevance the class and caste divides that the plot of Sairat swivelled around. This takes the sting out of the film's shocking climax."

Dhadak has been produced by Karan Johar, who has launched several star kids in the past. The film broke a record, which was earlier held by Karan's film Student Of The Year.Dhadak surpassed the opening day collections of Student Of The Year, which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, which released in 2016. The film featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.