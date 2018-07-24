Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Film Packs A 'Solid' Punch. Rs 39 Crores And Counting

A still from Dhadak (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film made almost Rs 25 crores over the weekend On Monday, it recorded a score of Rs 5.52 crores Dhadak currently has a score of Rs 39.19 crores and counting

Dhadak just passed an important test at the box office - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's new film has made over Rs 5 crores on Monday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dhadak has completed four days at the theatres fetching the highest single-day collections on Sunday (as is the trend always) while Monday's ticket sales are the least one-day figures for the movie. Dhadak scored almost Rs 14 crores on Sunday while Monday's figures dipped to Rs 5.52 crores. Mr Adarsh predicted that by the end of first week, Dhadak should reach a score of Rs 53 crores. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film currently stands at Rs 39.19 crores and counting.

This is what Taran Adarsh wrote in Dhadak's report card: "The love story gets the love of the audience... #Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination... Packs a SOLID number on Day 4... Eyes Rs 53 cr [/-] Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: Rs 39.19 crore."

Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor's debut film while it marks Ishaan Khatter's second movie. Dhadak broke a box office record on the very first day of its release - it beat Student Of The Year's opening day collections and is said to be the highest grossing Bollywood film starring newcomers. "Dhadak takes a heroic start... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well," Mr Adarsh said.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and has been performing well at theatres overseas as well.