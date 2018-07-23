Dhadak Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Film Makes 'Impressive Total' Of Over 33 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Janhvi's Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, has earned Rs 33.67 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film has managed to put an 'impressive total' of Rs 25 crore over the weekend and Mr Adarsh adds that if the earnings are 'consistent' during the weekdays, Dhadak will put up a 'strong' week one. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat and is directed by Shashank Khaitan while Karan Johar has produced it. On the opening day, Dhadak made a significant business of Rs 8.71 crore, which was higher than Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (Rs 8 crore).

Here's the box office report of Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak.

And the BO numbers do the talking... #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend... A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: 33.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 26.75%... Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat... Eyes 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: 19.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2018

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [ 8 cr]... Fri 8.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

Dhadak opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dhadak 2 stars out of 5. "An attempted makeover of a tested storyline is never more than a handful of missteps away from turning into an outright mauling. The latter is exactly what Dhadak metes out to Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi sleeper hit Sairat. A muddled screenplay, bland storytelling and uneven lead performances leave this glossy film without a proper, palpable heartbeat," he wrote.

Of the comparison between Dhadak and Sairat, Janhvi Kapoor earlier told news agency IANS, "Sairat is really special and iconic film but we are trying to show that story through new perspective. We just want one chance from the audience to watch the film as we have made this with lot of hard work and honesty."

Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aishwarya Narkar.