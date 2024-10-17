Devara: Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Enters Rs 500 Crore Club (Globally)

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been making waves in the ticket window since it arrived in the theatres on September 27. On Day 20 (October 16), the Koratala Siva-directed film earned ₹1.40 crore at the domestic box office, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the action-thriller now stands at ₹279.30 crore. Globally, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. The film continues to draw audiences to the cinema halls, maintaining an overall 18.94% Telugu occupancy on its third Wednesday, the report added. Devara: Part 1 features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in the lead. Saif Ali Khan, Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh and Shruti Marathe are also a part of the project.

The film is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. A few days after Devara: Part 1's release, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the Chuttamale song In Thailand. In the clip, the actress was seen standing at a beach wearing a green saree. A warning sign at the beach read, “Beware of Jellyfish”. At the end of her post, Janhvi mentioned that despite the difficult shoot schedule, she enjoyed the entire process. Sharing the carousel, Janhvi wrote, “Too late for some Chuttamale BTS? I think not.”

Set in a remote coastal region with four warring clans, Devara: Part 1 is infused with several underwater action scenes. Jr NTR shared how they had to keep shooting the action scenes despite difficulties coming their way. He said, “We shot for about 30-35 odd days underwater. Underwater, over the water, underwater, over the water. That is a phenomenal episode…It is one of the key sequences of Devara. And again, we are speaking about a world that is in the coastal regions of India. So, we really had a lot of water elements. Shoot on water, shoot in water.”

Jr NTR added, “There was a pool and there was a water tank as well. So, we had a 200 by 150 water tank”. Read more about it here.