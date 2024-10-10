Advertisement

Devara Box Office Collection Day 13: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Sees A Dip

Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva

Read Time: 2 mins
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Sees A Dip
A still from the film. (courtesy: Devara)
New Delhi:

Devara: Part 1 debuted in theatres on September 27 and had a strong box office performance in its first week. As the film entered its second week, the numbers dropped into single digits. The movie earned ₹5 crore on its second Monday and ₹4.6 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the action-packed movie minted ₹3.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. With a 19.03% overall Telugu occupancy on October 9, Devara: Part 1 has amassed ₹257.15 crore so far. The film features Jr NTR in the dual role of Devara and Varadha. Janhvi Kapoor plays his love interest, Thangam, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of the villain, Bhaira. The supporting cast includes Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma and Prakash Raj. Devara is a two-part series, the first of which has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the day of Devara: Part 1's release, Jr NTR shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the film's team for their hard work. The actor wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience. My brother Anirudh, your music and background score brought this world to life. Special thanks to my producers, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni garu for being the strongest pillars. Huge gratitude to Rathnavelu sir, Sabucyril sir, Sreekar Prasad sir, and every technician for their amazing work.” 

Jr NTR also expressed gratitude to his fans. He added, “To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set in fictional coastal islands during the 1980s and 1990s. Jr NTR portrays both a father and his son, who are committed to safeguarding their people from evil forces. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Devara, Devara Box Office, Jr NTR
